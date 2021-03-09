Walk to End Alzheimer's is Saturday in Roanoke

The Alzheimer's Association will hold a Walk to End Alzheimer's on Saturday, October 1, at the River's Edge Sports Complex in Roanoke.

Talk to anyone caring for someone with alzheimer's or dementia and they'll most likely say it takes a lot of strength and patience to get through each day.

If this describes you.

Know that you're not alone.

Hundreds are expected to come out this weekend in roanoke to join the fight to end alzheimer's disease.

Neesey payne: you see those feet.

They're walking to end alzheimer's disease --- and this weekend will be no different.

On saturday, the alzheimer's association will hold its walk to end alzheimer's at the river's edge sports complex in roanoke.

Suzanne cresswell/ alzheimer's association central and western virginia: the idea that we're bringing together a group of people who have a shared connection, who really, know what each other are going through.

It's an amazing thing to be a part of.

Neesey payne: like many, cresswell has a personal connection to alzheimer's disease.

She lost her grandfather in 1983 and her grandmother six years ago.

Suzanne cresswell/ alzheimer's association central and western virginia seeing how it impacted our family, seeing how it impacts other people's families.

You know, i have the opportunity to meet and get to know so many people and be part of their journey and that is amazing to me.

Neesey payne: one of those people is michelle fines.

They met three years ago after michelle's father was diagnosed with dementia.

This will be fines' fourth walk.

Michelle fines/walk to end alzheimer's chairperson: it's a horrible disease.

I hate it.

It's very isolating.

I've seen my father go downhill a lot.

So anything i can do to help.

And i would like to end this disease so i feel like the fundraising and the walk really helps with that.

Neesey payne: fines will be walking saturday for her father.

He took care of her when she was little, and now it's her turn to do the same for him.

And if you're like her, she wants you to stay encouraged.

Michelle fines/walk to end alzheimer's chairperson: just don't give up.

It's a lot to it.

I work full time.

I have a family of my own.

I've been a caregiver for my father and it's a lot, but it's worth it.

A fundraising event will be held tonight from five to nine at annie moore's tavern in roanoke.

Ten percent of all sales will go toward saturday's walk to end alzheimer's.

You can still sign up for saturday's walk.

Registration begins at 8 a.m.

The opening ceremony will start at 9.

The walk kicks off at 9:30.