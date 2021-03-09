Massive estate up for auction in Appomattox County

It's one of the largest pieces of property in our area, and Tuesday evening, it could be yours for a hefty price.

It's one of the largest pieces of property in our area.

And today, it could be yours... for a hefty price.

Wdbj7's christian heilman has more on a 25-hundred acre estate up for grabs in appomattox county, and how it can be yours.

Good morning, neesey and kimberly.

You have to take a look at this... stone ridge estate is behind me.

Today, this property will be up for auction.

It was originally built in the 1700's, with plenty of additions.

The house itself is 22 thousand square feet.

The estate and its eight guest houses include 21 bedrooms, 15 bathrooms and views of the james river.

That's on top of the indoor swimming pool, as well as a home theatre and multiple living rooms. it even has its own sports complex on the property.

That includes the bowling alley and an indoor tennis court.

We talked with the sales manager for the property.

They told us they're seeing interest locally as well as outside our region.

We asked who would have use for this much house.

Kim fowler, project sales manager "we've had several people look at it for their personal use, and then we also have people who are looking at this as a corporate retreat.

There is a varying interest because of the zoning here, you can use this for a lot of different purposes."

The auction for this massive estate will be 6 o'clock this evening.

Anyone can watch the auction, but you have to be pre- approved to bid.

If you want to own the $14 million house, you can actually download an app on your phone to bid.

My opening bid is $10, but the company says that won't cut it.

Bidding is expected to start around $2 million... kimberly and neesey?

((cold