Gubernatorial candidates paint clear differences in debate

Salt Lake City, Utah- The two major party candidates for governor go head to head Monday night in what will likely be the only televised debate between the two.

Page to cast a vote.

Chief political correspondent, glen mills was in logan for the event... he joins us now with recap.

One trying to build on a big lead... the other hoping to close the gap.

Tonight governor gary herbert and democratic challenger, mike weinholtz clashed on a number of big issues on the minds of utahns.

It's time to debate... touting his track record on the economy governor gary herbert is asking voters for another term.

Gary herbert/ candidate for governor tc: 06.03.45- 55 "i have a vision for what we need to do for these next four years.

And together we can work and make sure that utah remains the best place in america to live, raise a family and to do business."

Democratic challenger, mike weinholtz has other plans... he says he's not a career politician and says not everyone is cashing in on utah's strong economy.

Mike Weinholtz/ candidate for governor: "i've been blessed to be a walking example of the american dream, but that dream may be in jeopardy and utah is at a crossroads."

The two hit the stage for round two in a series of debates sponsored by the utah debate commission.

They painted a clear difference when asked questions by the moderator, members of the media and utah state university students... the debate centered around issues like public lands... herbert favors state control.

Herbert: "utah is doing it the right way, because of poor management by the federal government."

Weinholtz wants the federal government to preserve public lands.

Weinholtz: "the reason i'm concerned is, because governor herbert wants to sell off these public lands."

Weinholtz argued minimum wage should be raised... and the state should fully expand medicaid.

Herbert says the market should dictate wages... and the state should find a more fiscally responsible way to expand medicaid.

The two were also asked to explain why they are voting for their respective party nominees for president... who are both very unpopular in the state of utah.

Weinholtz: "donald trump is imminently unqualified to lead this country for many reasons. Most of them being temperament."

Most of them being temperament."

Herbert tc: 6.44.02 "she's going to raise taxes and increase spending.

I don't think that's the pathway forward for the state of utah."

The latest utah policy poll gives governor herbert a 38 point lead in the race... weinholtz believes this debate will help him gain ground.

Election day is tuesday, november 8th... but most utah counties are participating in vote by mail... so ballots will start arriving soon.

