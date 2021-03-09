The Social Media debate

Social Media may have been the ultimate spin room.

Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump squared off for their first presidential debate Monday night.

Social media played a critical role tonight.

K-r-d-o newschannel 13's eric fink is here now with us, eric you followed both the debate and the reaction on social media.

And millions are talking about this one.

Guys...face-to- face for the first time... social media just buzzing with every point- counter point.

Perhaps a voter we caught up with earlier tonight said it best.

I would think there's going to be a lot of people going on twitter right away, saying i can't believe he said that and take it out of context.

It's just going to get kind of crazy.

Donald trump tweeting moments after the debate nothing on emails.

Nothing on the corrupt clinton foundation.

And nothing on #benghazi.

The colorado g-o-p retweeted that and added this - fact check true.

Hillary clinton's campaign tweeting: the presidency isn't a reality showit's as real as it gets.

Make sure you're registered to vote.

When both candidates talked about race relations and policing clinton's colorado director emmy ruiz tweeted listen to this rant and ask yourself: as a person of color, how would you feel if this man became president?

A-b-c news political director rick klein saying at point -- birther topic has trump on his shakiest ground of the night.

Clinton camp extremely glad this came up tonight.

Nate silver the famed pollster who runs 5-38 dot com said after the debate -- good news for democrats: really hard to see how that debate helped trump.

Bad news: if it somehow did help trump, maybe no stopping him?

I texted throughout the night with our political analyst josh dunn from u-c-c-s.

He says trump couldn't speak in complete sentences and looked unprepared for a 90-minute debate.

Dunn believes clinton grew more comfortable as the evening went.

He would give hillary the edge.

But he's unsure if this debate will move the needle.

And tonight was the most anticipated but guys there are two more debates... the next one is october the 9th a town hall style debate at washington university in st.

Louis.

Tomorrow marks six weeks from election day.

The race for the white house is incredible close in colorado.

Support