Odom feels for Les Miles after LSU firing

As Missouri prepares for LSU, Odom took a moment to recognize Les Miles as "one of the great ones" in college football.

Any other year, lsu football would be the clear favorite over mizzou----like an overmatched frat guy on beale street... however les miles is out at lsu... that has missouri---and the college football world--- thinking differently about this saturday's game... both lsu and mizzou are 2-2 coming into today's game.

Lsu clearly has more talent, but the missouri tigers have looked more consistent this season.

Now miles is no longer the coach.

Lsu is scrambling to put a game plan, and a coaching staff together.

But head coach says he sympathizes for one of the great coaches in this sport.

Number one...i hate it for les.

He's a guy i've looked up to for a number of years.

You look at the body of work he's done...and umm...i was surprised.

This business is crazy.

He is one of the great ones...i've followed his career for a very long time and he's one of the graet ones."

Today lsu introduced its interim head coach ed orgeron... missouri has faced orgeron before---when he was the head coach at ole miss... for what it is worth, the tigers beat his ole miss teams in 2006 and in 2007.

In his introduction, orgeron said this struggling lsu team has a chance to start fresh.

"we're going to loo forward to attacking missouri and getting back to tiger football practicing with energy and having fun at tiger