Greenwood Rangers Talk Undefeated Season

Captured at greenwood football practice today... a young man..

In a superman sweatshirt..

Climbing a fence just to get a glimpse of his heroes..

This is west texas... maybe that was you when you were a kid... it might have been some of the greenwood football players..

They are undefeated so far this season... and that young man would probably still be there even if they weren't 4-0 for the greenwood rangers..

Remember they had a game cancelled because of weather.

They beat the sauce out of fort stockton friday night... 59-8..

On the road too... the mean green in blue is still unbeaten..

And now they will get everyone's best shot.

Shad hanna " that was a huge win i was super nervous going into that game just because of the unknown we hadn't played the week before and so it was a huge win for us to just get that first win in district and get that behind us" ben brockman " it's going great we're just firing on all cylinders you know defense is pulling up a lot of stops and offense is putting up a lot of points and special teams is giving us good field position so we just have full team effort going on" from