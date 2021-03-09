FHSAA Votes new playoffs

Some big news out of high school football today... for the first time since 1993... the florida high school athletic association is revamping it's playoff format in an effort to make the sport better... under the current format... both districk champions and district runner ups in class 1a through 8a earn automatic playoff berths... but that will all be changing... with a 14 to 2 vote... the fhsaa board of directors have decided to introduce a new point system format in 2017 modeled similarly to how nebraska does their playoff system... ultimately making all 10 games on a team's schedule important... but the system is different for different classifica tions... for classes 5a through 8a... much of what we know stays the same... there will still be 16 districts per class... just like how we have now... however... only district champions are granted automatic playoff berths... the runner ups won't necessarily make it... instead... there are four wildcard teams based on the points... so it's possible three or four teams from a district can make the playoffs... district champions are seeded one through four... and the wildcards five through eight... as for classes 1a through 4a... completely different... for the first time in history... no more districts... instead... teams will be sorted into one of four regions throughout the state... the teams themselves will be in charge of scheduling their 10 games... but are allowed to set up their own conferences for yearly guaranteed matchups if they desire... for the playoffs... four at large qualifiers will be taken from each conference... seeded using points... to fill out a 16 team bracket... so here's how the points work... they are calculated for each team at the end of the season... and are based on the teams you played and their record... if you beat a team that wins over 80 percent of their games you get 50 points... and a loss gets you 35... if you beat a team that wins 79 to 60 percent of their games.... you get 45 points... 30 for a loss... and so on down the list... then your total points are added up and divided by the amount of games you play... to get your point average... the teams with the highest average will earn the qualifying spots in the playoffs... some coaches happy... some upset... in the coming days we'll have