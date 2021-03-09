National Voter Registration Day

With a large presidential election looming on November eighth, today is national voter registration day people around our nation will use today as a coordinated effort to blitz unregistered voters and get them registered.

For Mississippi residents wanting to make sure Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton becomes the next president of the United States, visit the secretary of state's website at sos.ms.gov.

Then go to the elections and voting tab.

Print and fill out the voter registration form then either mail it or drop it off in person at your county's circuit clerk office.

The deadline to register to vote in Mississippi is October 8th.