Skip to main content
Global Edition
Tuesday, March 9, 2021

UPMC Hamot oncology center to hold open house

Credit: WFXP
Duration: 0 shares 1 views
UPMC Hamot oncology center to hold open house
UPMC Hamot oncology center to hold open house
UPMC Hamot oncology center to hold open house

One o' clock.

Erie's oncology center makes the big move from the regional cancer center to area hospitals.u-p-m-c hamot's new outpatient oncology unit is up and running.

Running.hamot is seeing between twenty and thirty oncology patients every day.

And the staff is a friendly, familiar face for the patients with a majority of them coming from the cancer center.the facility has ten private rooms and one larger room that accomoadates four patients at a time.and the patients have a view overlooking the bay.

"they know you by name.

Their personalities come out.

They just genuinely love what they are doing and make a huge difference."

You can get a look at the new facility at their open house tonight.that's being held from 5:30

You might like