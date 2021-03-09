UPMC Hamot oncology center to hold open house
One o' clock.
Erie's oncology center makes the big move from the regional cancer center to area hospitals.u-p-m-c hamot's new outpatient oncology unit is up and running.
Running.hamot is seeing between twenty and thirty oncology patients every day.
And the staff is a friendly, familiar face for the patients with a majority of them coming from the cancer center.the facility has ten private rooms and one larger room that accomoadates four patients at a time.and the patients have a view overlooking the bay.
"they know you by name.
Their personalities come out.
They just genuinely love what they are doing and make a huge difference."
You can get a look at the new facility at their open house tonight.that's being held from 5:30