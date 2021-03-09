UPMC Hamot oncology center to hold open house

One o' clock.

Erie's oncology center makes the big move from the regional cancer center to area hospitals.u-p-m-c hamot's new outpatient oncology unit is up and running.

Running.hamot is seeing between twenty and thirty oncology patients every day.

And the staff is a friendly, familiar face for the patients with a majority of them coming from the cancer center.the facility has ten private rooms and one larger room that accomoadates four patients at a time.and the patients have a view overlooking the bay.

"they know you by name.

Their personalities come out.

They just genuinely love what they are doing and make a huge difference."

You can get a look at the new facility at their open house tonight.that's being held from 5:30