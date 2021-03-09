Edge Homes

Within welcome back.

Work on the street is now is the time to buy interest rates are low, right?

Three and a half percent, we have jud stewart here that is low.

>> they are not going to say forever.

We have had the benefit of incredible rates for so long, get used to it.

>> i will confess.

I have been renting for a long time.

And i happen to like renting.

But then i read this list.

>> way.

>> and now i have some questions.

So there is, we're talking about the difference between renting and owning and why it is so important to own.

And there are some, a lot of benefits.

One is customizing your home, which have i to say, i know what you are saying.

>> yeah.

>> elaborate on that.

>> if you rent or buy an existing house, you are kind of stuck with what it is, or you spend a fortune remodeling.

The beutdee of buying new is you can come in, literally pick everything, cabinet colors, counter tops, exactly the way you want to build.

>> i think a lot of my hesitation and i think it is an assumption, as i'm finding out, is you have to have a huge down payment to actually purchase a home am and are you saying that is not true.

>> not true.

There are great zero down options right now.

And even if you are.

>> zero down.

>> zero down.

>> really?

>> yeah.

>> zero down.

>> i didn't even know that existed.

>> and if you-- even if that doesn't work, and it is not a huge hurdle to get into a home as people think it is.

>> sounds easier than i thought.

Another myth is that it's better to save for a bigger down payment than to purchase.

>> yeah.

We have all these people waiting on the sidelines like i need to get this huge down payment saved and it's great to say because you are building equity.

But in the mean time prices are rising, interest rates are rising and you wait a year and it's like oh my house is $20,000 more and the rates are up.

Would you have better to do it right now.

>> and thases' what is so interesting too.

Is like right now with the elections going on, i feel like a little bit unstable right now.

So who knows what-- will be doing, you know, in a few months from now.

These are the homes you have.

You have 12 communities.

And for first time buyers, a lot of first time buyers like to do condos.

>> right.

>> and you're saying this is the time to do it.

>> we have seven new condo communities.

Our condo floor plans are amazing.

They not only have an attached garage included in the unit, three bedrooms, two baths.

People don't realize with just two incomes at minimum wage, you can afford a condo.

Payments $700 a month.

>> amazing.

And then i know a lot of people concerned about not qualifying and are you saying that is a myth too.

>> yeah.

People think that again it's this myth of home ownership.

But it really is so simple with low rates, low down payment, it's really simple.

Just give us a call and we can make it work for you.

>> i love it.

The last one, buying instead of renting doesn't impact my lifestyle.

>> there are so many benefits to home ownership.

The stability, it's better on the family.

It's emotional.

Emotionally better to be a homeowner.

There are tons of data behind this.

>> this home is gorgeous that we are looking at right now.

>> where is this community at?

>> that is our canyon hills community right up by.

>> oh my gosh, that's gorgeous.

>> so why choose edge homes, let's take it apart.

>> we are very-- our whole goal is to be innovative.

We just don't like to say no.

If you come in, you don't have to fit in a small box that some builders have an attitude of this is all we do.

With edge it's like tell us what your dream is, we'll try and make it a reality.

>> you have done that for so many people.

If people are interested in going to check out some of the locations you have model homes at each location.

>> yes, we have 12 model homes across the wasatch front and probably a great place to start is our website.

It will give you everything you need.

But we have an army of sales counselors there to help you.

