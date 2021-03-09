What's Cooking Isaiah

Stardom on the food network last night.

Isaiah hooks was one of three finalists on the "food network star kids".

Unfortunately the teen from sciota did not come out on top of this contest.all three judges loved his food, but noted that he had overcooked his couscous and needed to work on his presentation.isaiah said he was just proud of himself and happy that he was able to make a mark.

We want to congratulate him for making it this far in the game.

We hear you might see him on t-v again real soon..

Cooking for valerie tysanner and dave kuharchik on p-a live..