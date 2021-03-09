Billionaire candidate?:

We're still six weeks away from the presidential election, but jockeying for position in the race for California governor more than 2 years from now.

Among the likely candidates, there are some favorites, favored by the party machinery.

Tami on the democratic side, there's also a darkhorse, with hundreds of millions of dollars at his disposal.

If you don't know the name tom steyer, you will.

If you watched the olympics here on nbc, you saw this ad a lot.

---- ad:the new clean energy economy has created half a million jobs.

---- it was in heavy rotation during the games.

Advertising rates for high-profile events like the olympics come at a premium price.

So what is tom steyer paying for?

----- mark martinez: if you're going to spend all that money, you're setting something up.

----- cal state political science professor mark martinez is among many political obervers who think steyer -- a former hedge fund manager worth nearly two billion dollars -- is eyeing the governor's mansion in sacramento.

But for a no- name candidate to come from nowhere to win, it's going to come with a high price tag.

----- mark martinez: he's gonna be looking at spending at least 100 million dollars, if not 150, to get the infrastructur e he needs.

------ steyer wouldn't be the first wealthy person to try their hand at high-level politics.

Media mogul michael bloomberg turned his billions into three terms as new york city mayor.

But he's a rare success story.

A personal fortune didn't help silicon valley millionaire meg whitman unseat governor jerry brown... millions of dollars spent didn't get carly fiorina any closer to the senate in 2010, or the white house this year.

Steyer isn't exactly a newcomer to politics-- he spent 30 million dollars supporting prop 39, a measure to close a billion- dollar-a-year tax loophole.

And he founded the environmental group, next gen climate.

But the democratic party already has a couple of likely candidates with strong backing.

Los angeles mayor eric garcetti is the son of party stalwart gil garcetti... and lieutenant governor gavin newsom has infrastructur e dating back to his days as san francisco mayor.

Does that mean steyer can't get in?

Party insiders say the political climate is so volatile now, that a darkhorse like steyer could be a real threat.

------ linda fiddler: it's just an unusual political environment where someone like steyer might have a chance at taking it.

------ steyer is working to build his own momentum, in english.... ---- ad: i'm tom steyer.

It's time to speak out, please... ---- ...and in spanish.

----- ad: y es hora de usar la voz, ----- but is he running?

We asked him that very question when he was here in kern county in august .

------ tom steyer: i will do the thing that has the most impact to effect the values, what i think of as traditional american values about justice that i hold dearest,-- i will do whatever it takes to push those along.

Tami it's a classic non-denial... but steyer says he'll have a better idea on whether he'll run after the vote in takes to push those along.

