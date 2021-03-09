Refugee quilts in Idaho Falls

Refugee quilts have made their way from Boise to the Museum of Idaho and will be displayed until October 10th.

### refugee quilts have made their way from boise to the museum of idaho.

And they are only here for a short time.

They are small artisan quilts.

Each quilt tells a story... carefully hand stitched.

Some paint a sad picture of the realities of war torn countries.

And some show happy times.

Museum curator jackie rawlins says these quilts represent healing for most of these refugees... "i think its a process o owning your story knowing where you came from and what you've been through and how strong you are in the end.

I think it ummm takes them from being a number to a humanbeing."

