Bishop Lorenzo Kelly passes away Sunday

rapid city is mourning the loss of one of its leading citizens.

Bishop lorenzo kelly of faith temple passed away sunday.

Kelly became a minister in 1974 and in 1982 moved to rapid city and founded faith temple.

In 1990 he was named a bishop for the state of south dakota for the church of god in christ.

He served for decades as the chaplain at the pennington county jail.

He is remembered as a shining light of the community.

His successor at faith temple says he left some very big shoes to fill.

Bishop troy carr faith temple>> one of the things that we want to do that is helping us go on we want to continue his legacy and the best thing you can do for anybody's legacy is to continue the work if they started and so faith temple church is determined to continue the charitable work that bishop kelly has started in the rapid city area steve allender mayor, rapid city>> with bishop kelly's passing this community is worse off for it he had become a cornerstone in rapid city for the for those of fate faith and we're all going to miss him every day.

Services for bishop kelly will be noon on tuesday, october 4 at first united methodist church in rapid city.

A memorial has been established to the scholarship memorial fund in bishop