Locker Room - Sept. 27th - Something or Nothing

Development camp, they get them prepared, you never know when you will need them in that slot.

>> it's time for a segment we call something or nothing, aaron rogers, best game of the year, something or nothing?

>> i think it's something.

I looked at the outlets from other channels saying his lowest pass rating of this year in 14 games.

Now, just for the critics and what he does, said hey, here i am, i'm back.

>> they must get under his skin again.

We'll ask him tough questions.

Eddy laci, rushing for over a hundred yards.

Something or nothing?

>> you know it's something.

Something.

Because for four quarters that defense has got to put eight, nine guys, ten in a box.

That defensive corner is saying we got to stop this guy.

If not, he will run all over us.

It's the hardest defense, once you hurt that, it's hard to adjust.

>> and big for the offensive line.

Packers defense though, almost 400-yard through the air.

Something or nothing.

>> it's early.

I say with the back being injured, they came out in this game.

And guys had to come in off the bench.

It is still next man up.

But that experience show in that end.

>> when we come back on locker room, we'll