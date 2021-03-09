Keeping Kids Warm provides winter clothing

Slash s-o-s.

With fall weather creeping in, we know winter is right around the corner.and some marquette county groups are working to make the cold weather a little more bearable.project keep kids warm is in its seventh year - and just had what organizers say was a 'very successful collection day.'

Winter clothing for infants through teenagers has been donated and will soon be distributed to families in need.and the project would not be possible without a lot of community help.

Richard derby, project keep kids warm coordinator: "we can't do this without a lot of volunteers, and in the end--people have often asked, 'well, how many people really get involved and touch project keep kids warm?', and it's maybe as many as three hundred.

And so we could not do that work without all of that muscle going out into the neighborhoods."the collection process is still underway - donations can be dropped off at the wesley united methodist church in ishpeming or at immanuel lutheran church in negaunee.or you can take donated coats and winter outerwear to the salvation army in ishpeming or the st.

Vincent de paul stores in negaunee, ishpeming and republic.we will have more throughout the week on project keep kids warm as the project moves from the collection phase to the distribution