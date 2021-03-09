New software system making check-in easier at Macon-Bibb Co.

It’s been a long wait for employees at the Macon-Bibb County Courthouse for a new case management system.

Safe... the bibb county courthouse is cutting back on wait times and financial errors with a new software system.

41nbc's michael warrick spoke with the court's clerk..she says this upgrade was long overdue.

:00-:06 :37-:43 :57-1:04 1:19-1:25 1:35-1:38 : "this is the first time we'v changed court management systems in over 30 years."

Patti graves told me..it's about time.

Payed for by the splost..

The new software system at the bibb county state court making what were her every day jobs...easier.

: "we'll have attorneys tha won't have to be coming up to the courthouse, they'll be filing electronically , submit they're payment electronically , it'll just be a more efficient, streamlined process."

Within couple of months..the courthouse will accept credit and debit cards.

: "i had some of my clerks especially the one that enters the money, she said this is great...i don't have to worry about the ser charges anymore, the computer does it, i love it."

With th new one point two million dollar software comes a new check-in process, decreasing long lines and noisy, disruptive courtrooms of up to 75 people waiting to ask a question..

Did automatically come to the courtroom, there was a lot of triage that could happen outside the courtroom that now happens with our check in process."

To chief judge bill adams..the new case management system is a lot easier...in part because of the data their computers can share with other cities..

He joked about how easy the technology was to pick up on for someone not so tech savvy..

: "some of this is use friendly, you don't have to understand how it works, there's just buttons you hit to get to where you need to go."

Buttons that make life much easier for citizens as well.

: "it's helping us to proces cases faster and more efficiently."

Something courhouse employees couldn't wait for..

In macon, michael warrick...41 nbc news macon-bibb hired a consulting firm to help select which i-t company to use..

The county says a new case management system had been in the works for more