League of Women Voters registers people at Centro Hub

The League will be registering voters until Oct. 13

Last night's debate is inspiring some people to register to vote.

Perfect timing because it's national voter registration day.

Rod: people traveling through syracuse may have seen an unexpected place to register -- the centro bus hub.

Newschannel nine's andrew donovan was there and introduces us to a first-time voter.

Worker: "have you voted before?"

Brenda: "no, i haven't."

Andrew: for the first time in her 43 years, brenda paratore can vote in an election.

Brenda paratore: "answered a few questions.

Name, where you live, things you should know."

Andrew: that's all it takes -- basic information and identification.

Either your license or social security number.

It took brenda only a few minutes waiting for the next centro bus.

Brenda paratore: "if you don't drive, it's hard to get around.

Buses are very over populated and if something's right here, this is more than convenient."

Jayne humbert: "you go where the people are."

Andrew: jayne humbert from the league of women voters says the centro hub has been a success.

Volunteers registered a few dozen voters last week, and are ahead of that pace today.

Andrew donovan: "if you're in a hurry, don't worry, you can take the form with you.

Fill it out at home and mail it to the board of elections."

Jayne humbert: "fold it up, put a stamp on it, it's already pre- addressed for the onondaga county board of elections."

Andrew: as hard as they work, sometimes the volunteers strike out too.

Jayne humbert: "some people are just not interested and we have to accept that.

This is america.

People have a right not to be interested."

Andrew: that's not the case with brenda, who used to be homeless.

Now she's preparing to pick our next president.

"may the best man or woman win."

Andrew: but like many americans, she hasn't decided which one.

In syracuse, andrew donovan, newschannel nine.

Rod: the league of women voters will be registering voters at the centro hub downtown until october 13th.

The board of elections needs the forms in hand no later than october 14th.

Christie: