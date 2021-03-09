Are you voting? Get registered now to vote November 8th

To yield.

You still have two weeks to register to vote in michigan onnovember 8th.today is national voter registration day...always on the third tuesday in september.with 218 million americans eligible to vote...one 146 million are registered.fun facts about the 2012 presidential election: 57.5 % percent of americans voted.the state with the highest voter turnout was minnesota at 75 percent.the lowest...in utah at 53 percent.

To find out how to register in michigan, go to michigan dot go