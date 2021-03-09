Body language of Clinton, Trump under the microscope

It's not just what the candidates said at Monday's debate that's under the microscope

Directly to the candidates.

>>>wendy davis: of course..it's not just what the candidates ásaidá last night that's under the microscope... wfmz's will lewis talked to a local professor about the a-b-c's of body language.

>>> reporter while some people listened to the words coming from donald trump and hillary clinton... penn state lehigh valley professor, nichola gutgold was taking a closer look at the candidates.

>>> nichola gutgold, professor, penn state lehigh valley <"we know that each candidate has practiced and prepared verbally, but sometimes we can't help show how we really feel by the way our body moves.">>>> reporter in the beginning gutgold said both looked presidential, but then people started picking up on cues..>>> gutgold <"in the beginning he was sniffing in kind of an uncharacteristic way.

I wasn't sure if that was a nervous tick or what that was.">>> reporter that was just one of the cues during the debate.

Some so noticeable like this hillary clinton shoulder roll that spawned memes online.

Gutgold says even though clinton did keep her emotions in check, her body language was still evident.>>> gutgold <"she showed displeasure and one of the ways she did that was giving a tight lipped smile whenever she disagreed with donald.">>>> reporter gutgold says there was no clear winner based on body language alone, but the smirks, and other gestures did give a hint when a candidate was uncomfortable, or had a different opinion >>> gutgold "our non-verbal communication is more honest than our verbal communication.">>> reporter she says both candidates will work on hiding those gestures a little more in the second debate.

Which means just a little more preparation on both sides.>>> gutgold <"when they're very prepared it shows in the way they handle themselves.">>>> reporter will lewis, 69