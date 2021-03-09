Man drives into shop
Credit: KTALDuration: 0 shares 1 views
Man drives into shop
Police custody after driving a vehicle into a donut shop.
Texarkana police say john vaughn crashed his friend's car into the front of master donuts on new boston road.
Police say vaughn failed a field sobriety test at the scene and he was arrested for d-w-i.he's also being charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle.fortunately..
No one was hurt.
((dan))a social media hoax that's
Advertisement
Related news coverage
The best equity investment period since the 1980s
Over the last 12 months, the world has gone through one of the most defining moments of human existence. We were living in chaos...
Proactive Investors