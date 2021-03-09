NewsSource 8 The Evening Edition 09.27.16

Good evening it's tuesday september 27th.

Topping our news at 6...we know the names of the couple arrested in washburn last night...robert mckenzie and crystal smith were arrested on charges of making methamphetamine in their apartment house.

Mdea agents secured the building last night, forcing residents to evacuate.

Katie zarrilli joins us on set now with details.

Kelly, residents of the washburn apartment building can go back inside their homes after maine drug enforcement agents spent a good amount of time there today.

I was able to speak with a few of those residents of that building who had to evacuate their homes last night and stay with family members.

They're concerned about the ongoing drug problem and can't believe this incident happened so close.

Fred moore: "it's just heartbreaking."

Tenants of the apartment building at 1295 main street in washburn had to evacuate their homes late monday evening.

Mdea agents suspected their was methamphetamine in the apartment of 22 year old robert mckenzie and 22 year old crystal smith.

Earlier in the evening presque isle police stopped their vehicle at the request of mdea agents and found evidence of methamphetamine manufacturing inside the car.

Michael letronica: "yeah, it was really startling my concerns were just get the kids and go you know because i don't want anything happening to my kids.

I love my kids."

Mdea's clandestine lab response team along with personnel from the maine department of environmental protection searched the apartment on tuesday and found significant evidence of meth manufacturing.

Mckenzie and smith were charged with class a aggravated unlawful operation of a meth lab...mdea division two commander peter arno says the charge was aggravated because the operation took place in a multi- unit apartment building.

Phoner with arno: "not only do we have to be concerned about what's going on inside the apartment where the meth is being manufactured there's also great concern for the neighbors who live in the other apartments."

Fred moore has lived in washburn for more than a dozen years...he stayed with family during the night, but said he couldn't sleep.

Moore: "i didn't know what to think...my house was going to blow up, this morning i was in tears."

Letronica: "just a big total surprise...but i guess it could happen anywhere."

This meth lab is the state's 102nd meth response this year, an all-time record.

It has just about doubled from last year, as mdea reports there were 56 meth responses during all of 2015.

Arno: "this is a troubling trend but once an addiction problem gets seeded in a community it becomes increasingly difficult to sort of rid ourselves of it.

Arno says responding to these meth labs is taking away from his team's response to bigger problems like out of state drug trafficking.

He adds though that he is grateful for the assistance of the local emergency responders in cases like this.

Kz ns 8 arno said residents of this complex are allowed back inside the apartment complex and it is now safe.

Both mckenzie and smith are currently being held at the aroostook county jail pending bail.

Bail for each has been set at $20,000 in cash or $100,000 surety.

Mckenzie also has a prior drug felony.

### an officer diffused a possible "suicide by cop" situation in madawaska.

According to the madawaska police department's facebook page, officer ryan albert was dispatched to an attempted suicide call with shots fired on saturday.

When officer albert arrived, police say he was approached by a 21- year-old male who refused to remove his hands from his pocket.

The subject then allegedly screamed at albert that he was going to have to kill him.

The male subject then quickly pulled his hand from his pocket.

There was an item in his hand.

Albert did not fire.

Police say that item turned out to be a pack of cigarettes.

Albert then used his taser to end the situation.

The male subject was transported to the northern maine medical center to receive mental health services.

### the police are asking for the communities help in solving a break-in at the saint- leonard airport.

The west district rcmp is investigating the incident that occurred at a hangar of the airport.

Police say that sometime between september 21st and the 25th, someone broke into the building.

An air compressors, a pressure washer, an aircraft battery charger, and other items were stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to call the saint-leonard rcmp at 506-473- 3137.

### houlton is one step closer to finding their next chief of police.

Four potential police chief applicants have been selected.

Thirteen applicants applied for the job.

Out of the four applicants, three are from maine and one is from out of state.

These applicants will be interviewed on october 18th.

### i would like to see community policing, someone who has some really good people skills, good administrator, has a very thorough knowledge of the laws of the state of maine, police practices, it's all beneficial and so far from what i've seen from reviewing the resumes they all have those skills.

Asselin says things have been well taken care of at the police department by interim chief dan pelletier.

Pelletier will be part of the selection board.

A final name could be presented to the council as early as october 24th.

### last night's presidential debate between hillary clinton and donald trump was one for the history books with millions of people across the country tuning in to hear what both sides have to say about important topics.

Newssource 8 caught up with some people in caribou today who tuned in last night.

They are worse than kids they keep fighting al lthe time.

They don't act like adults all they talk about is trying to slit each others throats...personally i thought it was pretty much a joke.

I thought it was a little bit funny listen to the two of them exchange...i liked it when she smiled and she held her ground.

### with the first debate in the books, many people are preparing to get to the polls on november 8th.

There is still plenty of time to register to vote.

If you don't want to wait that long there are options.

You can register at town offices or government agencies.

If you are a new voter you must be 18 years old.

You must present a valid picture id like a drivers license or a maine id, you also need to prove residency with a utility bill or something proving a legal address.

Once you are registered you are able to vote for life unless you move.

Then you would need to update your address.

### you register to vote at your local town office between now and november 8th, election day so you can wait up to that time.

If you want to mail in your voter registration card we would need to receive that by october 18th starting on the 19 is called the close peroid and you need to do that voter registration in person.

If you are registered and need an absentee ballot for any reason they are accepting applications until the end of business hours on november 3rd.

### the regional creative council is working to market southern aroostook, patten and danforth as a cultural destination.

Their goal is to highlight the cultural assets of this tri county region.

They want to explore the future of creativity, culture , economics and community.

The council's goal is to bring new people to the area.

### it goes to quality of life certainly people need jobs and businesses in a community to attract them here to want to live but once they're here they want that quality of life.

They look at the schools, they look at the things to do and this ties in to that and having an outlet for their creative side of things for their children to do and showing a diversity within a community.

The regional creative council will be holding community conversations wednesday in houlton at noon at the houlton higher education center, in danforth at 6pm at the east grand school and thursday in patten at 5:30pm at the patten lumbermen's museum.

They hope to hear insights and ideas to help shape the cultural plan.

Many of you remember the ice bucket challenge that swept the country to raise money for als.

Well the presque isle rotary club and their district 78-10 are hoping to do the same.

They are aiming to raise fifty thousand dollars by getting pied in the face.

News source 8 reporter, sarah duncan, was on hand to see the first pies thrown today.

Vo: rotary international is looking to finish the fight for global polio eradication and the presque isle club is doing their part... with pies.

The challenge is called pies for polio.

Through this challenge we are trying to find a way to get the community involved as well as rotarians.

Vo: there are two ways to take the challenge.

Participants can either donate $50 to the end polio now initiative or they can find five people to sponsor them at $10 a piece to have a pie thrown in the challenge participant's face.

They are hoping this will raise... $50,000 in our area to be matched by the district on the canadian side which will match it 4 to 1 to raise $250,000 to go towards the end of polio.

Vo: leblanc-eggert says she hopes this will bring awareness while lightening the mood on a very serious disease.

It's bringing fun and good people together for a great cause.

Vo: other rotary clubs in aroostook county as well as public are all invited to take part in the challenge.

For news source 8, i'm sarah duncan our very own sarah duncan and shawn cunningham were both challenged at the meeting.

Be sure to be watching for a future facebook post where they pie each other in the face.

### comps chroma key ted-lines....quiet weather pattern....no freezes...comfortable working weather!

###### here's a look at projected high temps over the next 7 days ###### current conditions in caribou on your screen....cool this afternoon if standing still...perfect if working hard!

here's a look at projected high temps over the next 7 days current conditions in caribou on your screen....cool this afternoon if standing still...perfect if working hard! temps around the northeast...and tomorrow we are going to develop a low level flow from the ne which will keep the cool cloudy conditions in place here a local look at where temps stand right now.... here a look at our radar over the last 12 hours now a bigger picture showing low pressure spinning well to our west....it will be in no hurry at all to head in our direction let's have a look at the tropics....there is a system which could potentially impact the us later next week on to the forecast tonight...clouds will keep the temps up in the lower 40s...areas of drizzle possible..e winds 5 to 10 mph tomorrow...mainly cloudy...highs in the mid 50s...ne winds 5 to 10 mph tomorrow night...mostly cloudy...lows in the lower 40s...ne winds 5-10 mph looking ahead still a lot of clouds around on thursday..mid to upper 50s...bit milder and a bit brighter on friday...lower 60s....we welcome the month of october on saturday on what is shaping up to be a fine fall day....low 60s for highs both weekend days...clouds will increase on sunday...a few showers around on monday....far from a soaking though...partly cloudy with temps around 60 on tuesday

Tigers hosting this time around with a good crowd on hand.

Micah charette with a free kick for the warriors but malcolm langner makes the stop.

Fort kent with a 1-0 lead early in the first half.

Tigers trying to tie it up and it's reece pelletier punching the ball away, the warriors would eventually clear it out.

We'll have the final score on tonights shows.

And onto hodgdon the undefeated hawks taking on katahdin, daden palmer with the dribbling skills working around the defedners his shot goes wide.

The hawks with all kinds of chance early in the game, this time it's palmer with the corner kick and jordn merritt with the shot on goal and the save.

Hodgdon picks up the 2-0 win.

Wyatt foster had both hawks goals.

Palmer had both assists.

Hawks are now 9-0 on the season.

And staying in hodgdon for the girls game, kathadin won the first game between the teams earlier this year and the hawks looking to pick up the victory today.

Katahdin with some great chances early in the game and the cougars able to pick up second one of the year over the hawks.

This time 3-1.

Erin lake scored all three cougar goals.

Sydney crane scored for hawks who fell to 7-2, both losses to the cougars.

And katahdin is now 4 3 and 2 on the season and back to fort fairfield for the girls game, here's the view from the top of the hill.

Less than a minute into the game fort kent getting on the board, amanda thibeault scores off the corner to put the warriors up 1-0.

Fort kent trying to double that lead, but kayla tisdale saves the ball from crossing the line to keep the deficit at one.

Isaac will have the final tonight.

Also tonight ashland hosts southern aroostook in boys and girls games.

The houlton boys team also hits the road to face lee academy.

University of maine fort kent men's soccer coach bill ashby joined an elite group the veteran coach became the latest member of the 400 win club.

Ashby started his college coaching career at the univeristy of maine machias in 1984.

He says that reacing the milestone has given him a chance to reflect on his career it's nice rene it was never a goal to get to 400 when i started my coaching career.

I just wanted to do well and teach soccer to players and help them become good student athletes.

The wins just clicked off over the years and 400 gives me a chance to reflect back over the years with all the great players and good people i met.

It has been fun and thankful for all the response from umfk and around the community.

Vo continues.ashby has been at the university of maine fort kent since 2006.

He has captured 2 uscaa national championships.

We will have more with ashby and talk about his career tomorrow night at 6.

A umfk men's soccer player has won the uscaa player of the week award.

Ben kluvers from the bengals takes home the honors.

Kluvers had four goals in two games this week including a hat-trick in a 4-0 win against bryant & stratton college-syracuse, which was a rematch of last year's uscaa championship game.

Kluvers is the two time reigning uscaa national players of the year.

The second day of the moose hunt and once again a busy day with over 100 moose registered ashland - 40 fort kent - 28 presque isle - 14 mt.

Chase - 6 van buren - 5 houlton - 5 island falls - 2 two girls basketball coaching openings have been filled washburn has named tyler putnam as the new girls coach.

He playedlayed for hodgdon varsity basketball team for 4 years and played college basketball at colby-sawyer college in new london, nh.putnam has been a varsity coach both in maine and in new hampshire.

Putnam now teaches in washburn.

He replaces diana trams who stepped down at the end of last year.

A familiar name in the southern part of the county is the new hodgdon girls basketball coach.

Wendell harvey takes over the hawks program from taylor quint who stepped down earlier this year.

Harvey has been a long time assistant basketball coach for both the boys