Royalty Rally in Harrisburg- 6 pm

((candice)) pennsylvania is one of the leading states for natural gas production.

But now some property owners are fighting the industry.

More than 100 people in bradford county boarded buses this morning and headed to harrisburg to protest money that is being taken out of their royalty checks.

3 ((deabill))outrageous and even criminal.landowners say companies like chesapeake energy promised them a 12.5 percent royalty on the value of the gas taken from their land -- but now some say they're barely getting a fraction of that.

Matt baker(r) 68th district"this egregious practice has to stop"state lawmakers joined roughly 150 bradford county landowners at the state capitol tuesday.

They're fighting for passage of house bill 1391, which would guarantee minimum royalty payments for natural gas lease holders.some residents say they've gotten checks for just ten cents and in at least one case, one man even got a bill for 630-dollars.sot48:38 commissioner daryl miller(r) bradford county"imagine that!

They're taking something from underneath your property that is of value and sending you a bill because the transportation costs were more than the value of the gas.

It's ridiculous, absolutely ridiculous"state lawmakers supporting the bill admit passing it will be an uphill battle.sot43:09rep.

Tina pickett(r) 110th district"one of the handicaps, if you will, that we have is that drilling is not in every county in pennsylvania so everybody doesn't feel this in their backyard"after a rally, several landowners fanned out across the halls of the capitol, cornering lawmakers to share their personal stories.the sponsor of the bill says more than 20 amendments have been added to the proposed bill to try and water it down.sot46:29rep.

Garth everett(r) 84th district "they're trying to kill the bill, there's no doubt about it but that's part of our process"nat 57:35"take chesapeake to jail"before boarding buses to go back to bradford county, this very vocal group wanted to leave lawmakers with a message.sot commissioner ed bustin(d) bradford county"here's the message: we are watching, we are watching, we are watching" watching"watching, we are watching, we are message: we are watching, we are watching, we are watching" ((deabill))the pennsylvania attorney general has filed a lawsuit against chesapeake for the reductions...but in a statement today did say they're working on a "global resolution" to the whole dispute.live in harrisburg, eric deabill, eyewitness news ((candice)) the legislation being considered would strengthen a 1979 law by allowing companies who don't pay a minimum royalty payment to be punished.