Squids change colour when woman touches their bodies in Vietnam

In the video, spots of colour changed when a woman who was a seafood dealer touched the squids' bodies.

According to the seafood dealer, the flashing squids are sold at a higher price than normal squids and they are processed into many dishes.

The squids are known as flash squids or cuttlefish family.

The squid are mainly distributed in Southeast Asia or Asia.