Varanasi: Hundreds of women participate in the unique event as Assi Ghat

Women recite 'Shiva Tandava Stotra' at Assi Ghat in Varanasi.

Hundreds of women participated in the unique event.

To mark the occasion of International Women's Day, women in large numbers gathered at Varanasi's Assi Ghat to recite the Shiv Tandav Stotra.

During Ganga Aarti, the simultaneous recitation by thousands of women echoed on the banks of the River Ganges.

