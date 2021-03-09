Elmira Girls Soccer Wins 5th Straight STAC West Crown

(18 SPORTS) - The Elmira girls soccer team took out the Hawks on Wednesday night, earning another STAC West Title.

Four years, four straight stac west titles.

That's the story for the elmira girls soccer team.

And tonight, a chance for five on the horizon...all they had to do was take down the hawks on their home turf.

12th ranked express at corning.

2nd half...elmira with a 1-0 lead...that's until the throw in.

Ball bounces around and it comes up to guess who...logan olmstead...and she beats everyone to tie the game up at one.

But minutes later...alexis boorse...from long distance...and this one is gonna be the game- winner...elmira holds off the hawks tonight.

2-1 in a close one...elmira wins their 5th straight stac west title.

How about owego at 13th ranked notre dame.

All crusaders throughout.

Laurel vargas breaks free and all she sees is net...blasts in a goal...it's 4-1 lady crusders.

And oh yeah...they were far from done.

Ball bounces out in the open field to camille vandermeer...she's up for the 18 sports athlete of the week...and here's why...just jukes out everyone with the goal...notre dame bringing the pain.

And this might be the goal of the night...maura