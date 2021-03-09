Good Question: When is the next debate for gov., U.S. Senate

Between donald trump and hillary clinton, and numerous debates and forums between the republican candidates for governor prior to the missouri primary kander, greitens, brunner and hannaway, it seems only natural to wonder, are we going to have any debates in the biggest two races, for missouri governor and missouri senator.

That's tonight's good question.

No doubt the campaigns are fierce.

For missouri governor, between chris koster and eric greitens, you've likely seen the commercials.

And for the u.s. senate, between jason kander and roy blunt.

A lot of political ads in it as well.

Last month, kander proposed 10 debates in that race across missouri, but that's clearly not going to happen, the election is just 6 weeks away now.

But the candidates are going to share the stage.

In fact, very soon, and very close to us.

The missouri press association at its annual convention is hosting a forum for all the candidates for those two races friday.

If this sounds familiar, then you follow politics more closely than most.

This is from a similar forum four years ago.

Jay nixon and dave spence, were on stage together in columbia, as were claire mccaskill and todd akin.

About an hour and fifteen minutes of the candiddates taking questions on the issues, along with the libertarian candidates in both races, jim higgins and johnathan dine.

And so it will go on friday, the day after tomorrow.

It will start with the candidates for governor.

Not just koster and greitens but also, the libertarian, independent and green party folks on the ballot.

That, at one o'clock friday in branson at chateau on the lake.

Then, the senate candidates take the stage.

Kander and blunt, and also the libertarian constitution, and green party candidates, that at 2:30.

Unfortuantley, it is not open to the public.

However, we at kspr are efforting to stream it live on kspr.com..

This is not "our event, so it will be up to the host, the missouri press association on whether it will allow us to do that, and we will update you when we know, on kspr.com and on kspr.com.

That's tonight's good question, yes, the candidates for missouri governor and senator will meet and debate, and that happens this