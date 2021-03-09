Skip to main content
Joplin School Board grows closer to selecting superintendent

Joplin School Board grows closer to selecting superintendent

The joplin school board receives 45 applications for the superintendent's job.

Jeff koch, joplin's school board presidents says the firm hired to find applicants will now work with board members to narrow the field down to 10 to 15 candidates.

The school board will review the list in a meeting scheduled for october 11th.koch adds a new superintendent could be chosen by early

