No Pa. House Vote on Bill #1391

Reason to believe mccray will turn himself very soon.

Very disappointing... that's how pennsylvania representative matt baker described the house leadership's decision to not have house members vote today on bill 13-91.

About 250 northern tier residents rallied in harrisburg yesterday to urge support for the bill.

It would strengthen a nearly 40 year old law that's supposed to guarantee gas well lease holders a minimum royalty payment of 12.5- percent of the value of the gas that companies take from their land.

The house has now recessed for the week.

Bradford county commissioner doug mclinko says it's his understanding the bill is scheduled to