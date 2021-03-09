Bella Vista Trails

In more local news tonight..

A new addition to the razorback greenway in bella vista is in the works.... but it might not be around for long.

### christopher suneson, director of community development services "it really is an opportunity to go through parts of the city people have never been able to get to before."

((haley)) bike nwa is working to connect the razorback greenway in bella vista to blowing springs trail, about a quarter mile up the road.

Gayle giliotti, trail user "if they're biking, roller skating, running, walking to get people outside to exercise to be healthy.

I think it's all great."

Michael davis, trail user "if they can lengthen it more, that's fantastic."

Haley hughey, reporter "they're actually looking for volunteers to help build the connection that will run right through this parking lot.they plan to start at the end of october.

However, just a month later they're tearing it all down."

Christopher suneson, director of community development services "we're trying to get a feel for what those are like, see how well they function in a temporary nature.

Prior to investing a lot of dollars into infrastructure that may or may not work."

((haley)) the temporary connection is being built for the international mountain biking association world summit this november.

Christopher suneson with the city says the set up and tear down will cost 10-thousand dollars which is covered by a walton family foundation grant.

The hope is to make it a permanent connection.

Christopher suneson, director of community development services "everybody that use the trails will have the opportunity to go further, and explore parts of bella vista that they've never seen before."

### ((laine)) there is a meeting tonight at 6:30 at cooper elementary where anyone can share their opinion on the project.

