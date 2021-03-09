Ivanka Trump Visits Peoria

Cicchini>>w-m-b-d is your local election headquarters...ivanka trump headlines a fundraising luncheon in peoria.brooke brighton went downtown to see what the republican presidential nominee's daughter had to say.brooke?

<<brooke brighton>>paul -- the trump campaign told us very little about today's fundaiser.

All we knew -- was that ivanka trump would be in peoria.we went to pere marquette pere we went to pere marquette this afternoon.it didn't take long to find out that's where the luncheon was taking place.

<<brooke brighton>>security stood in front of every entrance -- checking to see if guests' names were on the list.

Along with that -- police cars circled the block -- throughout the duration of the event.although we weren't allowed inside -- we waited outside the hotel to talk with donors.there were a few hundred people at the luncheon.

And some supporters donated -- but couldn't attend.

Those present -- were pleased with the event overall.but some say -- it was hard to hear ivanka.

Real estate developer diane cullinan oberhelman acted as the interviewer at the luncheon.she tells us -- she's happy with how it turned out.

<<(diane cullinan oberhelman/founding partner of cullinan properties "ivanka is very sharp.

And has her own business, as well as clothing, and many other areas with her brotehrs.

So, it's a great family success story.")>> <<brooke brighton>>the luncheon lasted less than an hour.

During that time -- trump took pictures with high paying donors -- and discussed her father's viewpoints.family resources and unemployment rates were two of the major topics.

<<paul cicchini>>donald trump ... also in illinois today.he spoke at the