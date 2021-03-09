Union County, Kentucky Officials Investigate Fatal Fire

A union county man has died after a fire tuesday evening.

Fire crews were called to a mobile home fire around seven-20 last night.

Fire officials are investigating a deadly fire overnight in uniontown.

The fire .... in the 200 block of adams street ... killed 62-year old david hopper.

Officials say they believe the fire is accidental.

Stephen wolfe: "i looked out the window and i'm hearing sirens and i'm seeing smoke coming from i don't know where so i bolted out the door and everybody was outside."

Several emergency response agencies on the scene of a deadly fire tuesday night in uniontown.

Rick millikan: "about eight thirty pm last night dispatch received a call of a trailer fire in uniontown with somebody possibly trapped inside."

Nearby residents say they were concerned for their neighbor 62 -year-old david hopper.

Wolfe: "everybody was just out here trying to figure out how to break the windows out and get him out .... and then the coroner pulls up."

Fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

Union county coroner's office officials tell 44 news hopper was disabled and smoked in bed.

They say the fire started in the bedroom.

Millikan: "union county fire department made an initial search when they arrived on scene and did recover a body inside and then they extinguished the rest of the fire."

Officials say hopper died from smoke inhalation.

Neighbors say he will be missed.

Wolfe: "yeah he would talk to everybody so he was open to everybody and he would talk to me when i would go and get the mail."

Neighbors near the home praised emergency responders for keeping the fire contained.

