Local high school team protests during national anthem

From the national football league to high school soccer.

Some local student athletes are now taking a knee during the national anthem.((allison)) it's a peaceful protest - sparking a big debate.

New this morning -- jordan guerrein reports on the local teammates who took a knee- and the response from their school.

At this soccer game tuesday night at aquinas high school all eighteen members of the world of inquiry boys varsity soccer team joined arms -- and took a knee during the nationalanthem.

((sot)) "lajason: that took a lot of bravery to do especially in city school where you don't usually do that."

Lajason lovett is a varisty player for another section five team -- university prep.

We caught him and his teammates after their game at rhinos stadium.

Lovett says the reason behind the protest -- racial inequality -- is a topic that needs to be talked about.((sot))"lajason: it has a very very valuable reason behind it, and the reason is to get people more aware of what has happened and what is happening in the united states of america."

Recent protests of the national anthem began when san francisco 49ers quarterback colin kaepernick sat throughout its entirety during a preseason game last month.

Since then -- many other players in the national football league have either taken a knee -- or raised their fist during the anthem in protest.((photo)) much like these professional athletes -- the world of inquiry students didn't tell anyone beforehand they were going to kneel.

While they engaged in their silent protest....the aquinas players remained standing.((fscg)) the rochester city school district released a statement wednesday saying:' "while students have the freedom to exercise their first amendment rights, we want to ensure that they are making a well-informed decision with the consent of their parents and knowledge of the school staff."

The response from the public has been conflicting -- many say it's disrespectful.

Others feel players protesting are exercising their rights.((sot)) "jeff: i think it's just you know, people voicing their opinion saying enough is enough with what's going on in our nation.

I think that everybody has their right to voice their opinions."((sot)) "amy: they have a valid message, you know, it's a valid pointa&but this isn't a good way to do it."<<butt sound w/white flash>>((sot)) "amy: they should stand, and salute the flag.

It's our flag, it's our country."

Though as long as police- related shootings and racial tensions remain on-going in this country -- lovett thinks these protests aren't going away anytime soon.

((sot))"lajason: i think it's going to bea&over the years it's not going to die down until something is done.

So, more and more high school teams are going to do it."

