Apartment Renters Not Receiving Mail Delivery

Evan: new tonight... a number of people at an apartment compelx in southeast fresno tell us they have not been getting their mail... and that it's been awhile.

Stefani: when they called the post office to find out why... some were told their mail carrier was nearly attacked by a pitbull that was running loose at the complex.

[a10]apartment mail problems-monitor lindsey: some have told me about a week...where another person said it's been about a month.

Now we did talk to the postal service who confirmed the mail carrier's safety was the utmost important thing...and for that reason mail to the fashion park apartments has been discontinued.

13::35:15 terry ferrell, resident "it's a necessary evil, you just have to have your mail" terry ferrell lives here at the fashion park apartment complex off kings canyon... and for more than a week... he says he hasn't been receiving his mail.

His neighbors tell a similar story... 13:28:03 terry ferrell, resident "no and you know the old saying no news is good news but after 8 days it's a little nerve wracking" 13:52:00 osiris esparca, resident "no bills, no electricity, no cable" 13:43:27 crystal daughtrey, resident "it was around the first of the month and i noticed because i have a child with special needs, that goes to physical therapy and i wasn't receiving none of his physical therapy information" crystal daughtrey called the post office but was told the reason for not getting her mail...was because the complex had been recently painted...and that the numbers in front of each unit were not visable.

13:44:14 crystal daughtrey, resident "i had went down to the post office and they had told me that they weren't going to bring us our mail because we didn't have numbers on the mail boxes" 13:29:14 terry ferrell, resident "well they painted a lot of the complex and wiped out a lot of the addresses" we spoke to another man... who told us that he has actually seen dogs at the complex.

13:52:48 osiris esparca, resident "the main reason that i can see here is because of the dogs, not the numbers" we talked to jd homes... who owns the complex.......they sent us this statement... "we believe that the u.s. postal service and local animal control follow a protocol when dealing with stray animals that impede mail service.

Mail delivery service is under the authority of the u.s. postal service and had we received complaints, they would have been directed there.

We have a no pets policy in our rental units, with the exception of authorized service animals."athough the renters have not gotten their mail in a while... they do care about the safety of the carrier.

13:53:53 osiris esparca, resident "if the dog is going to hurt him i don't care about the mail, i care about him" lindsey: walking around the property -- all the units i saw had numbers along them... and even though jd home rentals officials say no pets are allowed on the property...i did see several while i was out there this evening.

