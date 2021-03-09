Bills preparing for a trio of Patriots QBs

((pkg))dan fetes/reporting: "the bills have renewed hope in their season after knocking off the arizona cardinals, but up next is another giant tast at new england, where even without tom brady they're still 3-0.

Buffalo has been practicing all week to go against a trio of qbs for the pts in jimmy garopolo, jacoby brisset or even wide reiciever julian edelman, the bills and rex ryan know they have to be ready for anything."rex ryan: "we know the task is going to be a big one.

The quarterback thing, yeah you got to be prepared and you actually have to be prepared for three different guys.

They're no dummies, they're leaving it out there, they can know who it is, i get it.

They're certainly not going to do us any favors.

You know, we'll be prepared.

It may take a little more time than normally what it would, but i'd rather do that than face tom brady.

So.'

Preston brown/bills linebacker: "we know what edelman will do, linebacker: "we know what edelman will do, we'll watch some kent state film or whereever he played quarterback so we'll definatley watch everything we can so we'll be prepared for all three of them and try and go out there and make a good plan."kyle williams/bills defensive tackle: "it's all game plan oriented ya know there are things that they're going to do out of their base packages, no matter what, no matter who is playing quarterback and then they'll have wrinkles throw in with whoever is playing quarterback and those are things we have to prepare for and those are things we could have during the game."fetes: "no matter who is under center for new england, bill belichick will still be on the sideline, who is 28-5 verse buffalo in his coaching career and he'll also have 10 days to prepare for the bills.

In orchard park with your buffalo blitz i'm dan fetes."