Delhi Police celebrates Women's Day by honouring women

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Delhi Police honoured 22 women personnel and 15 civilian women from various fields like medical service, social service, entrepreneurs and others for their remarkable efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.Addressing the gathering, Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava enlisted the women safety measures taken up by Delhi police like Sashakti, Self defence programme Tech apps like Himmat plus, Safe city project with 10000 cameras and assured that Delhi Police is continuously striving to secure and serve women better.

During the programme, cultural dance performance by school children, self-defence technique demo and short pantomime play on women equality to educate the audience and spread awareness were also showcased.