Top Trenders 0929

These are your top trenders ### ((jaclyn)) a health insurance provider hopes to get more people on board by helping them buy apple watches aetna plans to create several health apps for i-os devices, such as the i-phone.

Aetna says it will even help subsidize the cost for people who want to buy an apple watch.

#### ((jaclyn)) disney is remaking the lion king disney says the studio will reimagine the movie in a way similar to the jungle book that debuted in april.

Walt disney studios said it is teaming up with director jon favreau and the new "lion king" will include music from the original.

No release date yet.

### ((jaclyn)) nissan has taken the idea of self-driving transportation to a new level....or should we say a "lazy level?

The automaker has unveiled its new self-driving chair.

The newly developed pro-pilot chair could end the need to stand in line.

A fleet of self- driving seats equipped with sensors allow each chair to detect and follow the one in front of it.

Nissan says any decision to roll them out further would depend on the public's response.

### ((jaclyn)) you won't find this halloween window decoration in home depot's canadian stores as planned.

The company pulled the almost 30 dollar item from stores after someone complained that it made light of voyeurism, which is a crime.

It's still available in home depot's u-s stores and online.

