Ag and Energy Report 9.29

Reporting) gas prices may start to edge higher soon.

Opec surprised most analysts and agreed to cut oil production.

They are sick of living with low oil prices and want to drive oil and gas prices higher.

And that means we could pay more at the pump soon.

Volkswagen plans to use electric cars to help put its diesel woes behind it.

The id concept will have a battery range between 249 and 373 miles and will be launched as a compact electric car in 2020.

Eventually it will be a self driving car.

The $29 billion industry that churns out 90 percent of america's chickens has engaged in a price-fixing scheme for years.

That's according to the first of a half- dozen lawsuits filed in chicago federal court this month.

The lawsuits said we pay 50 percent more for chicken as a result.

Bloomberg says tyson, pilgrim's pride and simmons deny the allegations and will fight them.

Today is national coffee day and there are freebies and deals just about everywhere.

Krispy kreme is giving away free coffee and a donut.

At dunkin donuts a cup is just 66 cents.

Some coffee shops, like starbucks and caribou, are donating some of the profits to charity.

From the nasdaq marketsite in times square, i'm jane king with your ag and energy report.

