Governor calls special session

Playing political games when it comes to capital punishment, crime and budget challenges... governor susana martinez wants address these three major issues and has called for a special session of the legislature this friday... evan folan has the details.

The governor has worked more than 60 days trying to negotiate a budget deal with - senate democrats - but nothing has panned out.

Governor martinez's press secretary told abc-7 quote: "it appears that senate democrats would rather play political games that could shut down the government rather than solve our budget challenges."

That challenge is about a 600 million dollar deficit from this year to a recently completed budget year.

Oil and natural gas revenues are in part to blame - as the energy prices have dropped.

Come friday lawmakers will debate taxes, government spending and the emotionally charged issued of capital puinishment.

This comes just 6 weeks out from the november general elections - and could shift the balance of power in the new mexico state legistlature.

Where republicans control the house majority and democrats control the senate.

The special session is schedule for friday .