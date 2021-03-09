Sunrise Guest- September 29, 2016

Amy and Kenneth from Shaw's Pitbull Rescue join Steve this morning to discuss dog adoptions and more.

Like to introduce you to booker t.

From shaw's pitbull and rescue.

He's a great little boy.

Loves playing, gets along with other dogs.

He does dance.

Booger t.

He had heat stroke recently.

He's in recovery right now.

He was at the vet for about five days.

It's not based off how hot it is, it's based on what the dog can handle.

é you fill out an adoption form, we bring them out the the dogs and see how they interact with the dogs.

We try to find the best home for them.

If anyone wants to donate to shaw's pitbull and rescue, you can call