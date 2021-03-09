TECH TRENDS- BLACKBERRY 09-29-16

Now, tech trends.

Disney plans to remake the lion king.

The studio made the announcement on twitter.

Disney says it will reimagine the lion king in a way similar to the jungle book that debuted in april.

Director jon favreau will work on the project and the new "lion king" will include music from the original.

No released date was announced.

=== pete rose tries to get into the baseball hall of fame again.

His attorneys sent the hall a seven-page letter asking it to change its stance on his ineligibility.

Rose was banned from baseball in 19-89 for betting on games.

Two years later, the hall implemented a rule that those on the "ineligible list" are not eligible for the hall of fame.

Rose argues that he was put on the ineligible list before the rule was put into place.

=== there's a new celebrity trend of getting naked to get out the vote.

Katy perry did a video for the funny or die website in which she says it doesn't matter what you wear to the polls.

Approved attire includes... a child's onesie... teeny superman undies... uncle scroogy-garb.

The video ends perry taking off her clothes and getting arrested.

Madonna was so inspired by the video she posted a tastefully cropped but naked photo of herself on facebook with the caption, "i'm voting naked with katy perry!!

=== how would you like to punch martin shkreli in the face?

The infamous pharma ceo who became public enemy #1 after hiking up life-saving drug prices five-thousand percent ... is auctioning off a punch in the face to the highest bidder.

The highest bid is currently close to 80-thousand dollars... and the money will benefit the family of his late p-r manager who recently passed away.

He also said the winner can use a "pinch puncher" to execute the jab in their place.

=== and -- pepe the frog, a green cartoon character has been deemed a hate symbol by the ani-defamation league.

Tom foreman explains why.

Maybe you've seen the "pepe the frog" meme online.

Well, the green cartoon character is now deemed a hate symbol by the ani-defamation league.

And he now has a small roll in the presidential race... tom foreman reports --reporter pkg-as follows-- "this cartoon character is like the proverbial frog in a pot, and the water around him just keeps getting hotter."

"the expendables" movies featured a mixed race band of mercenaries traveling the globe, battling evil.

But when donald trump jr. posted online this send up of the movie poster earlier this month - the clinton campaign opened fire.

Not because it mocks her calling trump supporters "deplorables" - but because of this cartoon frog, which they say is another example of trump's campaign promoting racism... presidential candidate) "he has a long record of engaging in racist behavior..."

Pepe the frog - a popular character in internet memes - has just been officially labeled a hate symbol by the anti-defamation league.

Why?

Because the image is increasingly being used by white supremacists and others in the so called alt-right movement.

Pepe was created in 2005 as merely a fun comic character, and the artist while clearly not thrilled over pepe's latest co-opting - told the atlantic: "this isn't the first time that pepe has been used in a negative, weird context... it's just out of my control."

With donald trump busily courting minority voters, his campaign says the whole matter is "ridiculous" - he "disavows all groups and individuals associated with a message of hate."

On good morning america, donald trump junior says it's a sign of clinton's sign of clinton's desperation.

"i've never even heard of pepe the frog.

I bet ninety percent of your viewers haven't heard of pepe the frog.

I thought it was a frog in a wig, i thought it was funny, i had no idea that there was any connotation there."

And even the adl explicitly says "the majority of uses of pepe the frog have been, and continue to be, non-bigoted... posting a pepe meme does not mean that someone is racist or white supremacist."

"but the adl has decided sometimes a simple cartoon character can be as bad as the confederate flag or a swastika, and making too little or too much of that could now be dangerous for either candidate.

Tom foreman, cnn, washington."

The company that once ruled the world of smartphones has officially thrown in the towel.

Bridgette carey has more in this cnet update.

It's the end of an era.

Blackberry announced it will no longer make its own phones.

The announcement is a nail in the coffin for the long-struggling canadian company.

Instead of building hardware, blackberry said it will save money by relying on other companies to design, build and sell the devices.

But blackberry already started backing away from building phones.

The most recent blackberry phone, the dtek 50, was actually made by alcatel -- and it ran android.

It just had some blackberry apps preloaded on the device.

And before that was the blackberry priv, a high-end android phone with a slide-out keyboard and some extra security features.

But that also failed to take off.

Long ago, blackberry was the king of phones for a mobile white-collar workforce.

In the early 2000s, it's keyboard was what made people fall in love with the brand, to the point where fans called themselves crackberry addicts.

Over time of course it was dethroned by the iphone and google's android phones.

Just think back, two years after the iphone came out, blackberry made up one fifth of the mobile phone market.

Today, it's a fraction of 1 percent, according to gartner.

As for now, blackberry isn't going away completely.

The company says instead it's putting all its focus on software.

There still could be some value in the blackberry brand when it comes to security applications, such as ways for big businesses to manage email.

"that's it for this tech news update, i'm bridget carey and you can stay on top of the biggest stories at cnet.com/update.

Now from the epb weather center, your