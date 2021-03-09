New Downtown Project Provides Affordable Live & Work Space For Local Artists

Caitlin: local in memphis this morning caitlin: the art world is buzzing about a groundbreaking today..

For a new development downtown!

It's affordable housing..

With an artistic flair!

Local 24's jamie mcgriff is live in downtown memphis and has a look at all the excitement surrounding the future "art space".

Jamie?

Jamie: this is a big deal for local artists because they want to be able to get in on the action of living and working in downtown memphis.

Jamie mcgriff / reporting: lawrence matthews the third turned his art into a full-time job.

He converted most of his southeast memphis house into his studio.

Jamie: "how would you describe your work?"

Matthews: "um...my work is almost like black history research.

Like the use of african americans in advertisement.

The black panthers, the civil rights movement....i try to find things that people don't always know about."

Jamie: matthews says having an artistic epiphany is important...along with having your work space close.

He would love to live in the arts district downtown memphis off south main street but matthews says he simply can't afford to.

Matthews: " so you're paying pretty much a thousand dollars for a small space and then on top of that you have to pay 300 or 400 dollars a month for rent for a studio and then you'll have to travel back and forth.

And i always knew the type of person i was.

I don't have the discipline to travel back and forth to my studio... jamie: this is the same story for many artists in the area... but change is coming.

This historic three- story warehouse and vacant block near central station will be converted into a mixed-use space... it will be called south main artspace lofts.

Providing affordable housing for artists and their families... matthews: "let's create a space that you guys can live in and create in for a long term time period.

Um, and i think that's a great thing."

Jamie: groundbreaking ceremony begins this afternoon at 4.

The public's welcome to attend...the address... 138 st.

Paul avenue.

Caitlin: