Per day... the 22 push up challenge was created to honor the men and women who serve in the military..... and to raise awareness for veteran suicide prevention, through education and empowerment..... a group in brownwood is joining the challenge..... which means doing 22 push ups every day for 22 days..... while also nominating someone to post a video of them doing the challenge..... nominating a different person creates a chain of people showing their support and honoring soldiers who have suffered from ptsd..... <<"it's great that a small community like this, especially when we can get together as a group and honor those that have served and are currently serving.">> serving.">>the cause has grown into a viral video chain that, according to the soldiers we spoke with, is really making these them feel supported and respected.....