'Titletown' park would allow family fun & fitness year round

Today, the team unvieled a park in the "Titletown" development that'll offer fit, family-friendly fun all year long.

((terry)) the "titletown" park concept will include football and non-football themed elements.

And it will be something that just cannot be found anywhere else.

the green bay packers "titletown" development has been starting to take shape this summer.

Lodge kohler and the hinterland restaurant are rising on the site west of lambeau field.

Now the packers are planning public attractions on nearly 10 acres of the site.

mark murphy: "one of the things that came throught with the focus was that hey want to have activities and they want to have elements of a public park to bring people out in the winter. And they want to be active and they want to be outside."

And they want to be active and they want to be outside."

the park elements will include football themed attractions including a full-sized football field that would be available for youth football and soccer programs. a playground would also include some of the activities used at n-f-l scouting combines. Team officials say it'll be unique.

Team officials say it'll be unique.

[:46] ed policy: "we're going to have slides and climbing elements that are built into hills, rather than perched up on ladders.

And there will just be a lot of play experiences that you won't be able to find anyplace else in the region."

packer officials say the whole transformation process

will come well before the packers need to give aaron rodgers a new contract.

that has ashwaubenon village leaders looking forward to the 2017 football season.

mike aubinger: "i think it's unusual for a developer of any kind to give ten acres of the development back to the community for community use as a park, like this. And the develop the park and pay for the amenities."

And the develop the park and pay for the amenities."

and while there will be a fee for the sledding hill, packer officials say it will be set at a rate that families can afford.

Live at lambeau field

