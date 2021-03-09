Rhinos start postseason play on Saturday

The rhinos pursuit of a sixth league championship starts saturday when they open postseason play against charlotte...the rhinos lost only two games at rhinos stadium this season and are unbeaten in their last nine games...the rhinos remember last year's run to a title... they know what it takes to do it again...((sot))christian volesky/rhinos forward: "this year is a four game journey and i know we are going to do very well.

Obviously we have a lot of character and a lot of experience.

We're going to take the younger guys under our wing and we're perfectly confident that we'll use our experience to our advantage."

Bob lilley/rhinos head coach: "charlotte has some dynamic players that we have to deal with collectively, defend well as a group, but we also feel that we've been good at home this year, last year, every year.

We worked hard to get into this spot."