In the aftermath of police incidents all across the country..... body cameras are a hot topic right now... three local police departments in lee county are the recipients of a $15-hundred dollar grant to help purchase those cameras.

The lee county community affiliate of create foundation presented grants to shannon, nettleton, and guntown police departments today.

Representatives from each police force... were on hand to receive the grants and say they are excited about the benefits.

It means a lot to us because we don't usually have that kind of money in the budget to buy things like that.

So to be able to put more body cameras on the officers out here on the streets it backs them up it backs their word up and it shows exactly what they're doing out here in the community.

Create foundation chairman c.k.

White says this is just one way the foundation is