CM Trivendra Rawat submits resignation to Uttarakhand Guv

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat submitted his resignation to Governor Baby Rani Maurya.

Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya said, "While accepting his resignation, I have asked him to be the acting CM till a new CM is appointed and takes charge." He met BJP leaders in Delhi on March 08.

While addressing a press conference in Dehradun on March 09, Trivendra Singh Rawat said, "The party gave me a golden opportunity to serve this state for four years.

I had never thought that I would get such an opportunity.

The party has now decided that the opportunity to serve as CM should be given to someone else now." "I have submitted my resignation as the CM to the Governor today," he added.