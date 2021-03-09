George Curry Documentary

Year.

((chris))tonight a documentary about the late coach george curry will premiere in berwick.

"george curry: god.

Family.

Football" is a 55-minute documentary on the life and career of the legendary coach who died in april.the film is directed and edited by alfredo mercuri of pottsville and executive producer jason genovese.mercuri, who played ?against?

Curry in the late 90s with pottsville -- wanted to make a film celebrating his life in football.

"i think they'll take away a man that was incredibly passionate about life.

He loved his craft, made sure he did that every day."

The documentary plays tonight at the berwick theatre at 9-30 and 11pm -- after the bulldogs face coughlin.