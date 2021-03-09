LML: ESTUDIO I

THE MIDSOUTH FAIR IS HERE, WITH THAT COMES PRONTO PUPS, FARRIS WHEELS, RIDES AND COTTON CANDY--BUT ALSO TOP NOTCH ENTERTAINMENT BY SOME OF THE MIDSOUTH'S MOST TALENTED YOUNG PEOPLE-- IN FACT DID YOU KNOW..THE TALENT COMPETITION MANY YEARS AGO, INCLUDED SOMEONE NAMED JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE--HE ACTUALLY WON 2ND PLACE..

>>> welcome back to "local memphis live".

>>> the fair is here.

It brings top notch entertainment by some of the mid south's most talented people.

Did you know the competition many years ago included someone named justin timberlake.

He actually one second place.

These guys and gals are grand winners.

Welcome from e studio erica and say something.

I talked to her about that before the break.

I said i'm going to say that, i'm going to grab on because that's a huge deal.

>> the first group actually in 20 years that won the mid south fair so that's a big accomplishment.

>> and you were talking to me too about this really helps mid south musicians because like scholarships we're talking about really big deals.

>> i don't think memphis realizes what the mid south fair talent competition can do for these kids.

It's fostered their careers.

A lot have gone on to do music and great things in the industry.

They started right at the mid south fair.

>> this is just some of the members of say something.

>> we have three in college and we've lost them.

>> wow.

So how proud are you knowing that you can play a part in that?

>> amazing.

These are all singers from my studio, and we put this group together, and it was a special group that really clicked and we had a year full of excitement and opportunities that they will hopefully have memories for a lifetime.

>> and i know when they were here last time they di capella performances and things like that.

I know pitch perfect was one of the movies that really thrust that out.

So they are multi-talented.

>> we try do a lot of soaring wonderful harmonies with some acoustic kind of -- it's more about the vocals.

We've done a lot of music around the style it.

>>> e studio is about to do some serious growing.

>> hopefully we're moving into a knew facility.

5,000 square feet with vocal rooms and it's going to be a new phase in my life that's very exciting.

>> so you don't just do singing and you do the whole thing.

>> yes, we have dance, guitar, piano, song writing which is very important for kids what are going to go into the industry and voice lessons.

>> that's so awesome.

>> mid south fair, there's still winners.

Obviously y'all are going back to perform.

>> performing in the finals on sunday and i encourage anybody to come out because it's going to be a show that's amazing.

>> you know it will be.

Mid south fair sunday at 2:00.

Here now to perform "the chain" welcome say something.

?