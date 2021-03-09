Fidelity Bank - September 29, 2016

Lou: thank you very much.

It is 11 minutes past 9:00 a.m.

Right now.

Rick davis is here from fidelity bank and you guys simply don't do things the way everybody else does.

New.

>> guest: no, we're outliers.

>> lou: which is a neat way of looking at things.

>> guest: we are the largest construction bank in the united states, it's really an fdic bank for our size and the only way we can do it is outservice everybody else and that's what we try.

>> lou: you do that continually and once you start getting comfortable with the program and you get everything going, up and going, then you're not happy with that, you want to take it to the next level.

>> guest: we want to raise a family of people that just know we're the place to go for anything they want panned whatever kind of help they need.

Example, we got a new camera i bought, it's a five dimensional camera, so if you're going to build a house an you have plans and you bring me the plans, i can show you your house already built.

I can walk you through your house.

>> jackie: how is that possible?

This camera is able to do that?

>> guest: yes it takes the plans, knows the dimensions and there's a software program that goes inside the camera and it comes back and you see your house.

>> jackie: unbelievable.

We're showing an example and that literally is a house.

>> guest: that's a real house, and you can do it that way, you can walk through every room, look at the doorknobs if you want to look at the doorknobs, so you put the camera in a room that's existing.

I love it for people that really don't want to have to clean your house every time somebody wants to do an open 0 house.

Sometimes they've got kids, it's just an issue.

>> lou: clean it once.

>> guest: they can watch the video and when they're serious, come inside.

>> is it an actual video or animation.

>> guest: it's real video.

You think you're in the how many.

It's actually five dimensional.

Not three dimensional.

So you really feel like you're in the house when you do the walk-through.

It's unbelievable.

>> jackie: it's amazing what you can do with technology.

Whether you're looking to we would, you can see what -- build, you can see what it's going to look like.

>> guest: if somebody knows what their house is going to look like, i want the room this size, you can put the bed in it, see the thing three dimensional with the walls.

>> this is unbelievable.

>> guest: it really is a unique thing.

>> jackie: a lot of time people are visual and they might see a flat on a piece of paper, but they can't see what it's going to look like.

>> guest: it helps me, because i make all the loans for the construction and we do a couple hundred houses a year, which is 10% of every house built, ok, new construction, single family.

This product let's me know what the base is going to be, because our goal is to build a house for what the bid was.

It's kind of a unique idea.

>> lou: ra concept that in theory, sounds great.

>> guest: we protect the client, not necessarily the builder.

We want to help both, but we're protecting the price, because we're going to take less down payment than the 20% demand.

We're going to take enough down payment that you know you a permanent loan if the house comes in at budgets.

Then we're going to do an appraisal on the house with the plans looking at this and then we're going to know the house is worth what they say and we're going to keep them in budget.

They can get in the house without closing up the 401k.

>> lou: if somebody takes your dimensions and plug them into the house and maybe they discover they don't like a particular aspect, say i need to do something, examine at the alter the plans.

>> the guest: they can take the plans back to show whoever is doing this and say we're going to give them these pictures to show them and we'll have -- i have two architects that's going to work with me on it on commercial buildings, but i really wanted to talk to the people today that watch your show, the residential people, we have so many products out there, if you visit with us, you do business with us is i guess what i would say.

If you come, you'll like it.

>> lou: what better -- if you're making that type of investment-- >> e you want to make sure it's right.

If you're buying the biggest thing in your life, because typically, i think, 65% of everybody's network is in their house across the country, so this is a big deal for you and your family and you can look at the neighborhood.

There's a part of it that's google, looking down at the thing, so you can see the neighbor, you can see what it's like going around the backyard.

>> lou: i never heard of this before.

>> guest: it's new.

>> lou: i understand.

And you've got your hands on it first, which is no surprise.

>> guest: it showed up yesterday, so we're learning how to do it now.

In fact, the first ten people, absolutely do whatever you want to with it, but we need to practice, but we get ten people, we're going to take, we're going to train them all the way through, take pictures of the houses.

You can put it on facebook and send it to your family all over the world if you have want to.

>> lou: here's my house.

>> the guest: you can send it around.

>> jackie: wow.

>> lou: you haven't really dove into it.

>> the guest: we just got it.

>> lou: you physically just got the device yesterday.

>> guest: remember my i.t.

Son, he looked at the program, he studied it and i just fell in love with it.

>> jackie: i love the idea.

Sometimes showing a house, you sell it, want to get it on the market, but having the people come through it all the time isn't the greatest convenience.

>> guest: somebody home alone and i don't like that concept.

I don't want people in the house that you really don't know, especially if they haven't been checked out and -- you know it.

Somebody else saying they're ok, you need to know somebody you trust and let them in.

But you really don't have to go that far after you do this virtual tour.

They can go on line and watch the whole thinking, and make it a decision they want to know more about it and when they want to know more about it, they make a normal appointment and write a contract.

I love it.

>> lou: how about that.

>> guest: we're starting -- my son is it going with me to west point to do our talk at west point next weekend.

I'll be gone.

So you guys go ahead without me.

>> lou: all right.

We'll just sit and talk.

We'll get a chair.

>> guest: so the week after, if we have the list, we'll come in and start doing them right away and then i'll bring samples.

>> lou: can you bring video.

>> jackie: we'll check it out.

>> guest: it's a walking virtual tour.

Like you're walking through the house.

>> jackie: do you put on the glasses?

>> guest: it's almost that direct, but it's about 70% effective as the glasses are without the glasses.

>> lou: that's even better.

>> guest: because your can't do the glasses on the internet.

>> jackie: that's true.

You're thinking of everything.

All right.

>> lou: you're really on top of your game.

>> guest: if you want to see how the great room is going to look or you want to finish the basement.

>> lou: are you serious.

>> guest: we have special loans for that product, so we can help somebody get a loan to fix their house, look at it before they do it.

>> lou: since you mentioned special loans, you mentioned about having an addition put on your house.

>> guest: that's an fha loan for 2.03.

Second loan is possible.

They should probably put the new addition inside the new loan because it's a lower overall payment for them.

These rates are the lowest ever and thee stay that way for a period of time.

>> lou: that was my next question.

Do you think they'll be jacking with these things?

>> guest: i think they might jack with them a while, but they'll come back here for the foreseeable future and i'm a handicapper and that's what i believe, because there's nothing going on positive in the rest of the world, because we might have a pretend increase, like i told you about last year, remember, and they'll come back.

You didn't see any more.

>> lou: it will ratchet it down.

>> guest: they're trying to get us to purchase things, because that's what drives the economy.

All i want is people to purchase what they want and be able to make a decision before they go, and then center friends and relatives.

>> jackie: make it the perfect fit.

>> lou: and maybe want a product, they get something exactly what they're looking for.

>> guest: that's a deit's.

-- decision.

You have to come see us.

I don't have one, two, i have 30.

The best one that fits you makes you happy and is our business model.

>> jackie: you have an incredible staff that's ready to help everyone.

>> guest: we have the most productive staff in town per person.

We know you by your first name, we make the calls.

Lou is a great pizza guy, a real new yorker.

The guy i've seen earlier.

>> guest: he's training 36 policemen today from different areas on how to check for guns in the cars.

He's an expert, expert at that stuff.

>> lou: that's awesome.

>> guest: he came to des moines and loved the town so much he brought his family, he didn't want to stay in new york with the political thing.

>> jackie: you're an expert-expert on what you do as well, so people want to get in touch with you and your incredible staff.

>> guest: 343-2300.

Text us, fidelity bank.house.

Truly, ten people are going to get treated like kings and have things on their house that no one else to show to anybody they want to.

Give us a call.

>> something very new, so new as in